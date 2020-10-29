Worst Police Better Than Best Criminal, Says Governor Abdulrazaq

The Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has made a passionate appeal to Nigerians to never turn their backs or abandon the police and other security agencies, saying the worst policeman is better than the best criminal.

Governor Abdulrazaq stated this on Wednesday while receiving the three Senators representing the state at the National Assembly who paid him a visit over the destruction of properties by angry youths.

He said the majority of the officers are patriots who are equally committed to a greater Nigeria.

Abdulrazaq said the events of the past few weeks, especially the #EndSARS protest, should not be framed in a way that might leave officers and men of the police demoralized or dejected.

According to him, demoralizing the security forces, especially the police, might play into the hands of criminals who prefer anarchy to hurt their victims.