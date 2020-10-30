Enugu Accident: Buhari Condoles With Victims, Asks Vehicle Owners To Ensure Road Worthiness

President Muhammadu has condoled with the victims of an auto accident in Enugu State, emphasizing the need for vehicle owners to ensure their cars are roadworthy.

Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity in a statement on Friday, quoted the Nigerian leader as expressing sadness over the incident which took place on Thursday in Mgbowu, Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

“He also commiserates with the Catholic Church of Awgu, which runs Presentation Nursery and Primary School that the pupils attended, and the Enugu State government,” the presidential aide said.

“President Buhari enjoins vehicle owners to ensure roadworthiness, as initial reports attributed the accident to brake-failure by the truck involved.”

Deaths Confirmed

Twenty-one people, including schoolchildren, died in the accident in the south-eastern Nigerian state.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Enugu, Ogbonna Kalu, confirmed the incident on Thursday.

He explained that the nature of the accident was a collision that involved a school bus and a trailer in the state.

Kalu added that the incident was due to dangerous driving.

Read Adesina’s full statement below:

PRESIDENT BUHARI MOURNS VICTIMS OF ENUGU CRASH INVOLVING PUPILS

President Muhammadu Buhari is saddened by the gruesome vehicle accident in Mgbowu, Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State, in which scores of people died, most of them school pupils.

The President condoles with families and kith and kin of the dead, praying that God will grant them succour, and spare the country of such tragedy in future.

He also commiserates with the Catholic Church of Awgu, which runs Presentation Nursery and Primary School that the pupils attended, and the Enugu State government.

President Buhari enjoins vehicle owners to ensure roadworthiness, as initial reports attributed the accident to brake-failure by the truck involved.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media and Publicity)

October 30, 2020