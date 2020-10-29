PHOTOS: 21 Dead As School Bus, Trailer Collide In Enugu

Twenty-one people, including schoolchildren, have died in an accident in Enugu State, south-east Nigeria.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Enugu, Ogbonna Kalu, confirmed the incident on Thursday.

He explained that the nature of the accident was a collision that involved a school bus and a trailer in the state.

Kalu added that the incident happened at Mgbowo in Awgu Local Government Area of the state, saying it was as a result of dangerous driving.

