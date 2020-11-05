‘I Hear The Sound Of Victory,’ Trump’s Spiritual Adviser Prays As Biden Inches Closer To 270

Popular American preacher and chair of the evangelical advisory board in Donald Trump’s administration Paula White-Cain on Wednesday lead prayers for Trump’s victory in US election.

During the prayer session which was held at the City of Destiny, White-Cain claimed that demonic people are working at high level with demonic plans in the election.

She, however, prayed for victory for her principal.

“You will give us victory, God. I hear the sound of an abundance of rain. I hear the sound of victory. I hear the sound of shouting and singing. I hear a sound of victory. The Lord says it is done. I hear victory! Victory! Victory!” White-Cain said.

She also called for ‘angelic reinforcement’ from Africa and South America to give Donald Trump victory.

“Angels are being released right now. Angels are being dispatched right now. From Africa, from South America. Angelic reinforcement,” she said.

Meanwhile, Democratic’s Joe Biden leads the race as the contest for the White House tightens in the Battleground States.

By flipping the northern battlegrounds of Michigan and Wisconsin, Biden reached 264 electoral votes against 214 so far for Trump and votes continue to be counted.