Cavani, Fernandes Get On Scoresheet To Guide United To Victory Against Everton

Uruguayan Striker, Edison Cavani came off the bench in the 82nd minute to register his first goal and guide Ole Gunner’s side to a 3-1 victory over Everton on Saturday.

With Anthony Martial returning to the side after serving a three-game domestic ban Solksjaer was eager to get back to winning ways against Everton after suffering back to back losses to Arsenal and Istanbul Basaksehir, amid increasing speculation over his future.

Things started poorly for Manchester United when Bernard put Carlo Ancelotti’s side ahead, but Fernandes scored twice before half-time and Cavani struck at the death to deliver three valuable points. The Everton side were enjoying the majority of possession in contrast to the first period but struggled to find a breakthrough against the Reds, and the match entered the final 20 minutes tight and testy but with United by and large in control. The Uruguayan has made a few substitute appearances previously, which proved to be goalless, but Cavani found the finishing touch with virtually the last kick of the game at Goodison Park to make it seven consecutive away wins in the Premier League for United.

United are on 10 points from seven matches and three behind Everton, who have now suffered three consecutive league defeats this season