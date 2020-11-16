Lagos Govt Arraigns Man Who Allegedly Assaulted LASTMA Officer

The Lagos State Government has arraigned one Ben Emmanuel before a Chief Magistrate Court in Yaba for allegedly assaulting a LASTMA officer, Ismaila Lukman.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Monday by the Director of Public Affairs, Ministry of Justice, Kayode Oyekanmi.

According to the statement, Emmanuel in the company of some persons who are now at large were said to have assaulted Lukman in the Lekki area of the state.

“Ben Emmanuel in the company of some persons who are now at large was alleged to have assaulted and inflicted injuries on Ismaila Lukman, a LASTMA officer, while carrying out his assigned official duty on Sunday 8th November 2020 at Jakande Junction area in Lekki,” the statement partly read.

The state government had through the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, the Director of Public Prosecutions on November 10, “arraigned Ben Emmanuel before Yaba, Chief Magistrate Court on a (2) two count Charge of Grievous Bodily Harm under Section. 245 and Resisting a Public Officer while engaged in the discharge of his Lawful duties under Section 117(1).”

While the Magistrate Court granted Ben Emmanuel, bail in the sum of N500,000 and two bail sureties, the case has been adjourned till November 26 for Trial.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Justice warned: “recalcitrant members of the Public to stop harassment of Officials of the State Government carrying out their lawful duties.”