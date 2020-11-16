PHOTOS: Super Eagles Travel To Sierra Leone For AFCON Qualifier Return Leg

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have arrived in Freetown for the second-leg of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match against Sierra Leone.

Pictures of the players’ arrival were shared on Monday afternoon via the Super Eagles’ verified Twitter handle.

Following their arrival, the players are expected to train at the Siaka Stevens Stadium in Freetown, the capital city of Sierra Leone.

According to a tweet by the Super Eagles, the training session will kick-off at 5:45pm (Nigerian time).

The Nigerian team will take on the Leone Stars on Tuesday following a disappointing 4-4 draw at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

In the first-leg match played on Friday last week, the Super Eagles had taken the lead by four goals to nil barely 30 minutes after kick-off, only for Sierra Leone to stage a dramatic comeback to share points with the Nigerian side.

Reacting to the outcome of the game, President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, said the Eagles had no excuse not to win after leading by four goals.

He described the result as the worst the country has recorded since he became the NFF president, adding that he shed tears after the Leone Stars scored their fourth goal.

Pinnick, therefore, challenged the Eagles to go beyond claiming all points in Freetown and make sure they win by a margin not less than four goals.

He also asked them to ensure they do not concede any goal from the host team when they meet on Tuesday.

See the photos of the Super Eagles’ arrival in Freetown below:

Photos of the players before the trip to Sierra Leone