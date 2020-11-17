PDP Dissolves Ebonyi Excos, South East Zonal Caretaker Committee

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced the dissolution of its Ebonyi State Executive Committee.

PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, announced this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

He noted that the party’s leadership has also dissolved its executive committee at the local government and ward levels in the state.

Ologbondiyan explained that the decision was taken by the PDP’s National Working Committee (NWC) following a crucial meeting held on Tuesday.

According to him, the NWC has also dissolved the zonal caretaker committee of the party in the South East region of the country.

“These decisions are pursuant to the powers conferred on the NWC by the PDP Constitution,” the party’s spokesman said in the statement.

Although the PDP did not state why it took the decision, the dissolution of the committees may be connected with the exit of Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, from the opposition party.

The governor, who confirmed that he had pitched his tent with the All Progressives Congress (APC), stated that the defection was the best move for him.

He explained that he took the decision to protest against what he described as the injustice of the PDP to the South East.

Governor Umahi also faulted the insinuation that he left the PDP for the APC with an ulterior motive of targeting the presidency in the next general elections.

He insisted that he was contended as a two-term governor, adding that he would be quitting politics in 2023.

Before winning the PDP’s governorship ticket and his subsequent victories in the 2015 and 2019 general elections, the governor had led the party in the state.

Umahi chaired the PDP in Ebonyi in an acting capacity in 2007, and later served as the party chairman between 2009 to 2011.

Also in 20111, he was the running mate to former Ebonyi State Governor, Martin Elechi, and became the deputy governor after they won the election.