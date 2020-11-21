Advertisement

Manchester United Confirm Cyber Attack

Channels Television  
Updated November 21, 2020
Manchester United’s Norwegian manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer arrives back on the pitch for the second half of the English League Cup semi-final first leg football match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England on January 7, 2020. Paul ELLIS / AFP

 

Cybercriminals targeted Manchester United’s IT systems in a “sophisticated” hacking operation, the club said.

“The club has taken swift action to contain the attack and is currently working with expert advisers to investigate the incident and minimise the ongoing IT disruption,” it said in a statement late Friday.

All “critical systems” required for games to take place at Old Trafford were secure, the statement said, adding Saturday’s game against West Bromwich Albion would go ahead as planned.

“We are not currently aware of any breach of personal data associated with our fans and customers,” it added.

“These type of attacks are becoming more and more common and are something you have to rehearse for,” a spokesman for the club told the PA news agency.

United are languishing in 14th in the Premier League table and a fine start to their Champions League campaign took a knock with a 2-1 defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir.

AFP



More on Sports

ATP Finals: Djokovic Beats Zverev To Match Federer Record

FIFA Bans Haiti Football President Over Sexual Misconduct

Koeman Uncertain About Messi’s Future At Barcelona

Klopp Sympathetic Over ‘Social Pressure’ On Salah

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV