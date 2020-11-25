Advertisement
Volleyball Super Cup: NSCDC Emerge Women’s Champion
Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have beaten Nigeria Customs Service 3-1 (25-18, 21-25, 25-19, 25-22) to emerge champions of the women’s category of the Super Cup.
In a keenly contested game at the indoor sports hall of the University of Ilorin, NSCDC confirmed their superior display over Kada Emeralds in the semi-final was no fluke.
They are now back to back champions of the league.
More details to follow…
