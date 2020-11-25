Advertisement

Volleyball Super Cup: NSCDC Emerge Women’s Champion

Channels Television  
Updated November 25, 2020
Team NSCDC celebrating after successfully defending their volleyball league title

 

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have beaten Nigeria Customs Service 3-1 (25-18, 21-25, 25-19, 25-22) to emerge champions of the women’s category of the Super Cup.

In a keenly contested game at the indoor sports hall of the University of Ilorin, NSCDC confirmed their superior display over Kada Emeralds in the semi-final was no fluke.

READ ALSO: Argentine Football Legend Diego Maradona Is Dead

They are now back to back champions of the league.

 

More details to follow…



More on Sports

Diego Maradona: Five Of His Greatest Goals

Maradona’s Legend Shaped By His ‘Hand Of God’

Diego Maradona, A Divine Talent With Two Dreams

Death Of ‘Eternal’ Maradona Plunges Football World Into Mourning

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV