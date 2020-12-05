Nigeria Submits Ratified AfCFTA Agreement To AU

Nigeria has deposited a ratified document of the agreement establishing the AfCFTA with the African Union legal depository, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Saturday.

The African Continental Free Trade Area, created in 2018, seeks to accelerate intra-African trade and boost Africa’s trading position in the global market.

“On behalf of the Nigerian government, Amb. Richard Adejola, Head of the Nigerian Mission to the African Union, deposited the Instrument of Ratification of the Agreement Establishing the AfCFTA with the African Union legal depository, today, 5th December, 2020,” a tweet from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

“The instrument of ratification was received by Amb. Albert Muchanga, AU Commissioner for Trade and Industry, representing the AUC Chairperson.”

President Muhammadu Buhari signed the AfCFTA in July 2019.