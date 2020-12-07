EndSARS Protest: Police Deploy Officers To Strategic Locations In Ogun State

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and other security operatives in Ogun State have deployed their officers to strategic locations to forestall any form of demonstration including the #EndSARS protest in the state.

The police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who spoke with Channels Television stressed that the command will not tolerate any form of protest in the state as the country is just coming out of the aftermath of the #EndSARS protest.

“We have warned Ogun State residents to call their children to order. We will not tolerate any form of protest for now because we are just coming out of the bad effect of the protest that recently held across the country.

“We got the information that some misguided elements are trying to foment trouble once again. I can’t call it a protest. They call it #EndSARS phase two.

“You cannot build something on nothing. You cannot stage a protest against an outfit that is no longer in existence. SARS has been disbanded and there is no reason for anybody to be canvassing for a protest against an outfit that is no longer in existence,” Oyeyemi said.

#EndSARS protesters had earlier in October 2020 took to the streets across the country to protest police brutality and high-handedness of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a unit of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF)

In response to the protests, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu announced the dissolution of SARS unit and their replacement with Special Weapons and Tactics Unit (SWAT).