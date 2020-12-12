‘He Will Be Sorely Missed’, Buhari Mourns Sam Nda-Isaiah

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness and loss at the death of the chairman of Leadership Group, Sam Nda-Isaiah, a man he describes as “a friend and ally”, a statement.

President Buhari condoled with the Nigerian media, the Nda-Isaiah family, friends, and associates of the recently deceased.

“The country has lost a man of conviction, a resolute and dogged believer in a better Nigeria,” the statement quoted Buhari as saying.

“He will be sorely missed. This is a massive fish gone out of the media ocean,” the presidential spokesman further quoted the president as saying “of the pharmacist, renowned columnist, and one-time presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

President @MBuhari has expressed shock and sadness at the death of Publisher of @LeadershipNGA Newspapers, Sam Nda-Isaiah, a man he describes as “a friend and ally.” pic.twitter.com/jQHA7V9uB6 — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) December 12, 2020

The media mogul died on Friday night in Abuja after a brief illness. He was 58.