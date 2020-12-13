Ayade Mourns Nda-Isaiah, Condoles With The Media Industry

The Cross River state governor, Professor Ben Ayade has described as a monumental loss to the nation and the media industry, the death of the publisher of Leadership newspaper, Sam Nda-Isaiah.

The governor lamented in a press statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr.Christian Ita, that “Sam died at his prime and at a time his rich input to the growth of the media industry in Nigeria was still needed.”

“It was with rude shock and utter disbelief that I received the news of Sam’s demise. For Nigeria and for his immediate constituency, the media, this is a monumental loss, a sad, irreparable loss. Sam was simply one of the finest of the pack”, Professor Ayade further said in the statement.

Urging his immediate family and the media industry to take the Leadership Newspaper publisher’s sudden death in their strides, the governor stated that “since it has pleased God to recall Sam to His bosom at the prime of his career and age, we can not but submit to His will for He alone knows why Sam had to leave us at this time.”

Continuing, Ayade said: “The Holy Bible admonishes us to praise God and give Him thanks in all situations, and so, I thank God for the very impactful and salutary life Sam lived, for according to Ralph Waldo Emerson, “it is not the length of life, but depth of life”

The governor prayed that God grants Nda-Isaiah’s soul peaceful repose.