Senate Confirms HYPADEC Chairman, MD, Council Members

Members of the Senate have confirmed the appointment of eight persons as chairman, managing director, and members of the Governing Council of the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPADEC).

The lawmakers gave the approval during Thursday’s plenary at the upper chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja.

This followed the consideration of the report of the Committee on Power on the confirmation of the nominations for appointment as requested by President Muhammadu Buhari, presented by Senator Gabriel Suwam.

Ityav Terfa (Benue) was confirmed as the chairman of HYPADEC, while the appointment of Abubakar Yelwa (Kebbi) as the managing director of the agency was approved.

Members of the governing council, as approved by the Senate, include Isa Salami (Kogi), Taoheed Toyin (Kwara), Mikail Bmitosahi (Niger), Dr Saleh Kanam (Plateau), Aminu Ganda (Sokoto), and Utum Eteng (Cross River).

In his remarks, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, congratulated the appointees and wished them luck as they discharge their duties.

“As soon as they are sworn-in, they should swing into action. We wish them the best of luck in their tenure,” he said.

Shortly after the plenary began, Senator Sadiq Umar moved for the adoption of votes and proceedings for Wednesday, and the motion was seconded by Senator Christopher Ekpeyong.

Thereafter, five bills were introduced in the chamber and they all scaled the first reading.

The bills include the School of Mines and Geological Studies, Akoko Edo (Establishment) Bill, 2020 (HB. 441) by the Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, and State of the Nation Address Bill, 2020 (SB. 606) by Senator Sadiq Umar.

Others are the Nigerian Police Act (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (SB. 593) by Senator Uba Sani, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission Act CAP R7 LFN 2004 (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (SB. 613) by Senator Francis Alimikhena, and Local Industry Patronage Bill, 2020 (SB. 614) by Senator Ibikunle Amosun.