Imo Govt Approves Forensic Audit Of State Varsity Over Corrupt Practices

The Imo State Government has approved a forensic audit of the state-owned university over corrupt practices.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Friday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Oguwike Nwachuku.

According to the statement, Governor Hope Uzodinma’s approval of the audit followed the report of the Visitation Panel that recently investigated the university’s activities between 2012-2019.

The state government also said gave its nod for the tenure of the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Professor Victoria Obasi to end on December 30.

“Imo State government has approved a forensic audit of the state’s university amid monumental corrupt practices contained in the report of the Visitation Panel that recently investigated the university’s activities between 2012-2019,” the statement partly read.

“The government has also okayed December 30, 2020, for the Vice-Chancellor of Imo State University, Prof. Victoria Adaobi Obasi, to stop functioning in that capacity.”

“The Executive Council of Imo State government gave the approvals on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, insisting that forensic audit of the University’s finances has been necessary if the effort of Governor Hope Uzodimma as the Visitor of Imo State University to reposition the institution must not be a waste.”

