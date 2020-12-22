Ondo PDP Suspends Five Members Over Alleged Anti-Party Activities

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ondo has suspended five of its members in the state.

Those affected include Oyedele Ibini, Lad Ojomo, Ayo Fadaka, Rasheed Elegbeleye, and Ebenezer Alabi.

The Publicity Secretary of the party in Ondo, Kennedy Peretei, announced the suspension in a statement on Tuesday.

“Pursuant to Section 58(1)(a)(b)(f)and (h)of the Peoples Democratic Party Constitution (2017 as Amended), the party members are hereby suspended indefinitely from the party for anti-party activities and gross misconduct,” the statement said.

It added, “By this decision, they are expected to stop parading themselves as members of the party. All organs of the party are to take note in this regard.”

According to Peretei, the five politicians stand suspended from the party until the outcome of the report of the State Disciplinary Committee.

He also announced that the leadership of the PDP in Ondo has dissolved the State Elders’ Committee of the party.

The party’s spokesman in Ondo explained that the decision to dissolve the committee was in accordance with the provisions of the PDP Constitution (2017 as Amended).

He, however, noted that another State Elders’ Committee would be constituted in due course.

Peretei stressed that the State Executive Committee of the PDP did not send any delegation to anywhere to represent the party.

He insisted that whoever laid claims to such was an impostor and does not represent the opinions of the PDP supporters in Ondo.