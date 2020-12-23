12 Killed, 25 Injured In Kaduna-Abuja Road Accident

Twelve people have been confirmed dead and 25 others injured in a road accident that occurred along the Kaduna- Abuja highway.

The crash which involved a trailer on Wednesday was caused by a combination of speeding, road defects, driving against the direction of traffic, and loss of control.

During a visit to the scene of the incident, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the trailer veered off the road pavement and overturned due to over speeding.

He disclosed that the 25 injured victims were receiving treatment in the hospital, noting that some livestock also perished in the accident.

The commissioner also led extensive patrols along the Kaduna-Abuja highway to enforce compliance with the ban on driving against the direction of traffic.

Aruwan warned motorists to be mindful of the inherent danger involved in driving against traffic and the need for them to maintain their lane.

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has expressed sadness over the report of the fatal accident, commiserating with the families of the deceased while wishing the injured a quick recovery.

The governor appealed asked motorists to avoid overspeeding, overloading, reckless driving, and driving against the flow of traffic which was prohibited by the Kaduna State Government a week ago.