Police Arrest 83 Suspected Cultists In Benue

The Police in Benue State have arrested eighty-three cultists and criminals as part of the police crackdown on black spots during the festive period.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Mohammed Mukadass disclosed this while briefing journalists at the headquarters on Wednesday.

According to him, the suspects were also arrested with 10 firearms and seven live ammunition.

Mukadass also noted that the seizure and alleged burning of motorcycles in the troubled Sankera axis of the state, the erstwhile hotbed of deceased militia leader, Terwase Akwaza, has drastically reduced the rate of criminal activities in the area.

Although the Commissioner of Police was silent on who burnt the motorcycles, he said the enforcement of the state security council decision to ban the use of motorcycles in Sankera following the killing of eight persons between the Christmas and new year holidays, was now yielding result.