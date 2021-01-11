Popular Petrol Dealer Abducted In Ekiti State

Unknown gunmen have abducted a popular petrol dealer in Ekiti State within the premises of his filling station along Ado-Ijan Ekiti road.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the State, Sunday Abutu confirmed in a statement that Alhaji Suleiman Akinbami was abducted Sunday night by a gang of four who quietly approached him, ordered him into his Toyota Jeep, and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

READ ALSO: Military Kills 50 Bandits, Recover Livestock In Zamfara

Abutu says the command has deployed a special team of policemen to be assisted by the Amotekun Corps and other local security outfits, to comb the bush for possible tracking of the suspects and the release of the abductee.

The police spokesman assured that the security operatives will continue to do all in their power to keep citizens safe even miscreants continue to threaten the peace of Ekiti State.