Govt Cannot Continue To Relegate Police And Expect Maximum Production – Amachree

A former Assistant Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Dennis Amachree, says the Nigerian government cannot continue to relegate the Nigeria Police Force and expect maximum performance.

Mr. Amachree who was a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily said the morale of the policemen is low because they are not well taken care of.

“A police officer who has to buy his uniform becomes a problem when he gets into the street,” Amachree stated.

READ ALSO: SSANU Threatens Industrial Action If FG Does Not Listen To Protest Demands

According to the former chairman of the American Society for Industrial Security (ASIS International), Nigeria Chapter, the police have been neglected for too long.

With about 400,000 policemen saddled with the responsibility of enforcing the law and ensuring the safety, health, and possessions of about 200 million citizens, the country is under-policed.

Amachree was of the opinion that the manpower of the police should be increased. He also inferred that policing must be brought down to the grassroots where citizens can adequately participate to lessen the burden police officers are left to shoulder alone.