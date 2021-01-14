Benue Imposes Dusk-To-Dawn Curfew On Katsina-Ala, Ukum LGs

The Benue State Security Council has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on Katsina-Ala and Ukum Local Government Areas of Sankera axis in the state.

This is aimed at checkmating banditry, kidnapping, and armed robbery which has been on the rise in the areas.

The Deputy Governor, Benson Abounu who made the announcement on Wednesday said the curfew would commence effective from 8:00 pm to 6:00 a.m. daily.

The curfew takes effect from Wednesday, January 13, 2020.

The Deputy Governor also explained that the council resolved to sustain the ban on the use of motorcycles in the area known as Sankera political axis pending further review of the security situation in the volatile area.

“The movement of patients and pregnant women among other very necessary cases for medical attention using motorcycles where there is no vehicular presence would be allowed after a thorough investigation,” Abounu added.

He said the council observed that motorcycle operators had migrated from areas affected by the ban to neighbouring rural communities where they were causing mayhem and urged security agents to intensify surveillance in those areas.

He added that the decision to ban the use of motorcycles in Sankera axis of the state followed heinous attacks on residences in Ukum and Katsina-Ala which resulted in the death of many.

While rating the joint security operation in the area, he said the ban had proven 100 percent successful especially with no incident of violent attack or killing since the ban on motorcycles came into force a few weeks ago.

Abounu warned that anybody found violating the order or riding motorcycles which remain banned in the area, would face dire consequences.

The Benue State Security Council had earlier in December banned motorcycles in Katsina-Ala and Ukum Local Government Areas.

However, tricycles, (Keke Napeps) and other means of transportation are allowed in the two local government areas.

The State Security Council also mandated that apart from the revenue collection points at the head bridge in Katsina-Ala, no other revenue point is allowed within the local government area.