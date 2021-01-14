Kukah: Nigeria Controlled By Forces Bent On Setting It Ablaze, Says Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Thursday said Nigeria is being controlled by forces that are bent on setting the country ablaze if their interests are not guaranteed.

The Governor made the comment while reacting to a quit notice delivered to the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Mathew Kukah.

Kukah, on Christmas Day, had delivered a message titled, ‘A Nation in Search of Vindication,’ where he predicted the country was heading for darkness under the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

But a group, the Muslim Solidarity Forum, faulted the Bishop’s comments and asked him to tender an unreserved apology or leave Sokoto state.

The Presidency has condemned the Muslim group’s notice for Kukah to leave Sokoto state.

According to a statement released by Spokesman Terver Akase, Governor Ortom found the statement as a contradiction of the country’s constitution which states that Nigerians have the right to live freely in any part of the country.

