Air Strikes Decimate Boko Haram Camp In Borno – Military

The military on Saturday said it has destroyed another Boko Haram terrorist’s training camp in Borno, along with a suspected ammunition depot.

The operation was carried out by the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole at Nuwar in the Bama area of Borno State on January 14, according to a statement signed by spokesman Major-General John Enenche.

Some terrorists were also neutralised, the military said.

“This was achieved . . . sequel to intelligence reports indicating that the cluster of huts and other structures in the settlement were being used to conduct combat training for the terrorists on a regular basis,” the statement said.

“Consequently, the Air Task Force, after conducting series of confirmatory aerial surveillance missions, dispatched an appropriate force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) helicopter gunships for a night air raid on the location.

“The helicopters scored devastating hits in the target area which led to the neutralization of several BHTs as well as the destruction of some of their structures, including the terrorists’ armoury, where multiple mini-explosions were observed amidst the raging fire. Several other terrorists were taken out in follow-on attacks by the helicopter gunships.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria, operating in concert with other security agencies and stakeholders, will sustain the offensive against the enemies of our Great Nation. We shall not relent until peace and normalcy are restored not only in the North East but also in every other troubled region of our beloved country.”