Navy Arrests 24 Illegal Oil Bunkers In Ondo

Men of the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base in Igbokoda, Ondo State have arrested 24 illegal oil bunkering Suspects in Abereke, a riverine community in the oil-producing Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The Commanding Officer of the Naval Base, Captain Shuaib Ahmed who briefed journalists on Sunday said the suspects were arrested on January 12 by a patrol team at sea along Ondo-Lagos route offshore Mahin.

Ahmed said the patrol team apprehended the suspects with six boats containing thousands of litres of Automotive Gas Oil otherwise known as Diesel Oil, empty drums, empty GP tanks, pumping machines, outboard engines and generating sets.

He appealed to the general public, especially the communities where the base operates to assist in providing meaningful Information in curbing all forms of economic sabotage like crude oil theft, illegal bunkering and crimes such as kidnapping and piracy.

Speaking to Channels Television, two of the Suspects, Joseph Ayeni and Kayode Omotehinse confessed to committing the crime.

They regretted their actions and pleaded for forgiveness, saying they were driven into the crime due to unemployment.

Also, some residents of Abereke community who spoke to Channels Television condemned illegal bunkering.

They, however, appealed to the government to provide job opportunities for the youths to prevent them from getting involved in criminal activities.