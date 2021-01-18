Border: Closure Is Good For Nigeria’s Security, Says Immigration Boss

The Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration Service, Mr Mohammed Babandede, says the closure of Nigeria’s borders is good for the nation’s security.

He said this on Monday during an interview on Channels Television’s Newsnight.

“It is good Nigeria closes its borders. It is good Nigeria muzzles up a little bit to show that we are a country and that we care about our security and economy,” he said.

The immigration boss also called for more border security, emphasizing the need for better cooperation with other neighbouring countries to tackle illegal entry and criminal activities.

He explained that during the over 12 months the Federal Government shut the nation’s borders, neighbouring countries understood the political will of the current administration.

“Nigeria has spoken with a political voice through actions that is why you see greater cooperation from our neighbours.

“I am glad in terms of immigration, within the period we closed the borders, we have received a lot of people who have left our territory through the unlawful path. Those people, we have taken to court and prosecuted them,” he added.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on August 2019 shut Nigeria’s land borders to curtail illegal importation of drugs, small arms and agricultural products into the country from neighbouring West African nations.

The President, however, ordered the immediate reopening of the borders on December 16, 2020.