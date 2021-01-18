Ex-Lagos Military Governor, Marwa Assumes Office As New NDLEA Chairman

A former military governor of Lagos State, Brigadier-General Buba Marwa (rtd) has assumed office as the new Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Addressing senior officers of NDLEA in Abuja on Monday, Marwa revealed his plans to overhaul and expand the agency to effectively deal with the menace of drug abuse in the country.

The ex-governor who headed the Presidential Advisory Committee for the Elimination of Drug Abuse said the revamping will be done in line with the recommendations of the committee.

While noting that the number of people involved in the drug abuse in the country has surpassed 15 million Nigerians, he warned that the agency will deal with all those involved in drug and substance abuse in the country.