Trump Arrives At Home In Mar-a-Lago

Channels Television  
Updated January 20, 2021
Outgoing US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania arrive at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, on January 20, 2021. President Trump and the First Lady travel to their Mar-a-Lago golf club residence in Palm Beach, Florida, and will not attend the inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden. ALEX EDELMAN / AFP

 

President Donald Trump has arrived at his resort home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, after leaving the White House for the last time on Wednesday.

As Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony was underway in Washington, an event Trump snubbed, Trump flew to Palm Beach aboard Air Force One and then traveled in a motorcade to his home.

Hundreds of fans lined the road waving Trump campaign flags, US flags and one that had an insulting word for Biden.



