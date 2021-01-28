Advertisement

EFCC Re-Arraigns Adoke, Two Others

Channels Television  
Updated January 28, 2021
A file photo former AGF, Mr Mohammed Adoke. Channels TV/ Sodiq Adelakun.

 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday re-arraigned the former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke at a high court in Abuja on an amended 42-count charge.

Mr. Adoke, who is facing trial over the alleged role he played in the transfer of ownership of an oil bloc, OPL 245, regarded as one of the biggest in Africa, took a fresh plea alongside two other, Aliyu Abubakar, Rasky Gbinigie and four companies – Malabu Oil and Gas Limited, Nigeria Agip Exploration Limited, Shell Nigeria Ultra Deep Limited and Shell Nigeria Exploration Production Company Limited.

The defendants, who were initially arraigned on January 2020, pleaded not guilty to the amended charges.

The court has adjourned the trial till April 14.



