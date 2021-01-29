COVID-19: Elzakzaky’s Son Withdraws Request For Mother’s Treatment In Isolation Centre

Two days after securing a court order for Zeenat Elzakzaky, the wife of the embattled leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim Elzakzaky to be sent to isolation centre to be treated for COVID-19, her family and counsels have informed the court that she is recovering from the deadly virus and will no longer need to be moved from the Nigerian Correctional Centre for treatment.

The son of Elzakzaky, Mohammed said in a statement that the decision not to evacuate his mother to an isolation centre as he earlier requested is based on the fact that all the NCDC approved COVID-19 treatment centres in Kaduna state were found to be inadequate to treat his mother, most especially due to her numerous underlying health challenges.

For this reason, he explains that the medical team of the IMN leader advised that unless an adequate environment is found, and since the prison authorities have continued to cooperate fully, they will continue managing the situation as it stands currently.

He further stated that the medical team up until last night had assured the family that Mrs Elzakzaky has been recovering and that there is no immediate cause for alarm.

He, however, claims that the government is yet to carry out a test of the entire facility as should be standard, nor has the source of the infection been traced, adding that the danger remains clear and remains present.

The Chairman Resource Forum of the IMN, Professor Abdullahi Danladi, had said that four years after a federal high court freed Elzakzaky and his wife, the Federal Government has refused to obey the court order.

Elzakzaky was arrested in 2015 and is being tried by the Kaduna state government over allegations of culpable homicide, unlawful assembly, disruption of the public peace, and criminal conspiracy among others.