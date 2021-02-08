Two Members Of Notorious Armed Robbery Syndicate Arrested In Katsina

Two members of a seven-man armed robbery syndicate have been arrested by the police in Katsina State.

Those apprehended include Aliyu Mohammed, aged 38-years-old and Jamilu Tijjani aged 30-years-old.

The suspects according to the police, are responsible for terrorizing Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and its environs.

In a press briefing held at the command headquarters on Monday, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah disclosed that the duo were arrested Monday, based on credible intelligence gathered by the Anti Kidnapping squad.

“Today at about 07:00 hours, the command received a distress call that armed Robbers numbering seven (7) armed with sophisticated weapons, attacked the residence of one Honourable Umaru Abdullahi Zimbo, a member of the Federal House of Representatives, representing Kangiwa Federal Constituency of Kebbi State and stole away his motor vehicle, Toyota Prado Jeep with registration number ABC 79 GC.

“The hoodlums also made away with household items such as electronics and laptop computers.

“In the course of the investigation, one Toyota Prado Jeep with registration number ABC 79 GC, a motor vehicle plate number HMHR 267 A, and a jammer (Anti Tracking Device) were recovered from the possession of the hoodlums.

“Investigation is ongoing with a view to arresting other members of the syndicate,” the police stateman stated.

He further noted that the suspects have both confessed to the commission of the crime, stating that the stolen vehicle was meant to be delivered to an individual along the Katsina/Niger Republic border axis.