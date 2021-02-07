At Least One Killed, Others Injured In Osun Communal Clash 

At least one person has been confirmed dead and others injured in a clash between Ilobu and Erin-Osun communities in the Irepodun Local Government Area of Osun State.

The clash Channels Television gathered was over a land dispute.

Our correspondent reports that some residents have fled their homes and there are still gunshots in some parts of the troubled areas.

The military has been deployed to the area but they are not at the exact scene of the incident.

According to residents, some indigenes of Ilobu, residing in Erin-Osun, were attacked by residents of Erin-Osun, and this provoked a retaliatory reaction.

Following the clash, the government has declared a 24-hour curfew in Irepodun and Orolu Local Government Areas of the State.

In a statement on Sunday, the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, stated that the curfew was to douse tensions in the troubled area.