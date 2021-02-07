Bandits Kill 19, Raze Houses In Two Kaduna LGAs

At least nineteen people have been killed and several others injured in two separate attacks by bandits in Birnin Gwari and Kajuru Local Government areas of Kaduna State.

Confirming the incident, the Kaduna State Commissioner for internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, says fourteen people were killed on Saturday by armed bandits at Kutemeshi village in Birnin Gwari and five others killed at Kujeni village in Kajuru on the same day, while several others were left with bullet wounds.

He lists those killed in Birnin Gwari local government to include Malan Sani Barume, Yahaya Bello, Amadu Dan Korau, Samaila Niga, Jamilu Haruna, Lawal Majiya And Dan Malam Rabo. Others are Dauda Kafinta, Hassan Mai Makani, Bashir Haruna, Lawal Ali, Mu’azu Haruna, Mai Unguwa Sa’adu and Harisu Bako

Also, some shops were looted with valuable items carted away by the attackers during the operation.

READ ALSO: Gunmen Kidnap Taraba NLC Chairman

In Kujeni village of Kajuru local government, five people were killed by the bandits including Bulus Jatau, Hanatu Emmanuel, Bitrus Tuna, Yohanna Mika, and Monday Ayuba while two others were injured.

The attackers also burnt several houses, storehouses with foodstuff, warehouses loaded with building materials, and a Church

Aruwan further stated that some of the injured have been moved to a neighboring state closer to Kutemeshi for urgent medical attention, while others are in transit to an orthopedic hospital in Kaduna, while only 14 corpses have been recovered from Kutemeshi so far.

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai, who has been monitoring the security situation at the various locations since Saturday, has expressed sadness over the attacks.

The governor who condoled families that lost their loved ones offered prayers for the repose of their souls and a speedy recovery for the injured.

He further directed the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency to urgently provide relief materials to the affected communities.