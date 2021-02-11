Any Violence In The Name Of #EndSARS Will Not Be Tolerated This Time – Lai Mohammed

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Federal Government has warned those planning a fresh protest at Lekki Toll Gate to shelve their plans as violent protests will not be tolerated.

The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, who gave the warning while addressing journalists on Thursday, in Abuja, said every Nigerian has the freedom to protest but violence in the name of protests will not be condoned.

Mohammed said based on Intelligence there are high chances that the protest which is planned to take place on February 13, 2021, at the Lekki Toll Gate will be hijacked by hoodlums.

“Some #EndSARS proponents have given notice of their plan to return to Lekki Tollgate. They want to return there on Saturday, February 13, this year.

“The #OccupyLekkiTollgate flyers have been circulating online with the proponents threatening that Lagos will burn again.

“Let me be clear, while peaceful protests are constitutional rights of Nigerians, violent protests are not.

“At this time, the chances that any peaceful protest will be hijacked are very high. Any resort to violence in the name of #EndSARS will not be tolerated this time,” the Minister said.

He also noted that the government is watching the roles being played by social media platforms on the planned protest and that security agencies have been placed on red alert to stop the violence.

“We therefore strongly warn those who are planning to re-occupy Lekki Toll Gate on Saturday to desist.

“We know that many of those who have been loudest on social media in advertising the plan to reconvene in Lagos on Saturday are not even in Nigeria. They are elsewhere around the world fanning the embers of violence and inciting gullible people back home. No one should fall for their antics,” he added.

Some youths had earlier threatened to hold a fresh protest at the Lekki tollgate following plans to reopen it for operations.

Using various hashtags including #RevolutionNow and #OccupyLekkiTollGate, on social media, the posters plan to occupy the tollgate on Saturday, February 13, 2021.