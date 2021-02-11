Advertisement

Cash-Strapped Air Namibia Stops Flights

Channels Television  
Updated February 11, 2021
Air Namibia halts flights.

 

 

Air Namibia, the southern African nation’s cash-strapped flagship carrier, suspended all operations from Thursday after a government decision to file for voluntary liquidation. 

The airline has failed to turn around its fortunes despite years of state bailouts.

“All flight operations will be cancelled, with all aircraft returning to base,” Air Namibia said on social media.

Lawyers representing Air Namibia and Belgian company Challenge Air SA reached an agreement to have the carrier liquidated.

The board of the national carrier resigned on February 3.

A settlement agreement was reached in December 2019, where Air Namibia acknowledged it owed Challenge Air over N$330 million and undertook to pay the sum in monthly instalments.

Namibia is expected to announce voluntary liquidation on Thursday, which is expected to leave over 600 staff members unemployed.

Finance Minister Iipumbu Shiimi said about N$8.4 billion ($569.8 million) had been spent to bail out the airline in the past 10 years.



More on Africa

5.5 Million People Cleared To Vote In Benin Republic Election

WHO Says Don’t Dismiss AstraZeneca Shot After South Africa Delays Inoculation

DR Congo Announces ‘Resurgence’ Of Ebola

Benin Republic Presidential Candidate Wounded In Gun Attack

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV