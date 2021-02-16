Buhari Asks Senate To Confirm 40-Year-Old Abdulrasheed Bawa As EFCC Boss

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Senate to confirm Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa as substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

This was disclosed in a statement written on Tuesday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

In a letter to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, the President said he was acting in accordance with Paragraph 2(3) of Part1, CAP E1 of EFCC Act 2004.

The statement added that 40-year-old Bawa is “a trained EFCC investigator with vast experience in the investigation and prosecution of Advance Fee Fraud cases, official corruption, bank fraud, money laundering, and other economic crimes.”

He is said to have undergone several specialised trainings in different parts of the world, and was one of the pioneer EFCC Cadet Officers in 2005.

Bawa holds a B.Sc degree in Economics, and Masters in International Affairs and Diplomacy.

The acting EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu was suspended in July 2020 amidst allegations of gross misconduct.