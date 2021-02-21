NNL: Shooting Stars, Ibom Youth Record First Away Wins

Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) FC of Ibadan and Ibom Youth FC of Uyo have recorded the first away victories in 2020/2021 Nigeria National League season

In a Southern conference group B2 week 2 encounter, Ibom Youth edged Godosky of Anambra 1-0. Striker, Daniel Ekpo scored in the 17minute of the match played at Neros Stadium, Nanka, Anambra State.

Ibom Youth played 1-1 against FC One Rocket in their first game of the campaign in Ikot Ekpene

In group B1, Shooting Stars pipped Giant Brillars FC 1-0 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu. Opeoluwa Olufemi’s goal made the difference and also ensured 3SC seal a second victory to maintain leadership of the group.

In another group B1 encounter, Vandrezzer FC beat Nilayo FC 1-0 at the Agege Stadium, Lagos to record their first win of the season.

2020/2021 NIGERIA NATIONAL LEAGUE

Matchday 2 Results

Friday

Group A2

Zamfara United 2 Kebbi United 0

Saturday

Northern Conference A1

Gombe United 1 Sokoto United 0

Green Berets FC 1 Rarara FC 0

Mighty Jets 2 Oyah Sports Int’l FC 0

FC Taraba 1 NAF FC 0

Southern Conference B1

Osun United 1 Nnewi United 1

Vandrezzer FC 1 Nilayo FC 0

Calabar Rovers FC 3 Dynamite Force FC 0

Giant Brillars FC,Enugu 0 Shooting Stars 1

Go-Round FC 2 Stationery Stores 1

Group B2

Gateway United 1 Crown FC 0

Bendel Insurance FC 2-1 Joy Cometh FC of Lagos,venue – Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin.

Godosky FC 0 Ibom Youth 1 FC

G&H Shekarau FC 1 Yobe Desert Stars 1

Kogi Utd FC 0 Malumfashi FC 0

ABS FC,Ilorin 2 DMD FC 0

Niger Tornadoes 2 Road Safety FC 0

Sunday Fixtures

Abia Comets vs Apex Crane

El-Kanemi Warriors vs EFCC FC, Abuja

Ekiti United vs Delta Force

Bayelsa United vs Remo Stars