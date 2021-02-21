Advertisement
NNL: Shooting Stars, Ibom Youth Record First Away Wins
Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) FC of Ibadan and Ibom Youth FC of Uyo have recorded the first away victories in 2020/2021 Nigeria National League season
In a Southern conference group B2 week 2 encounter, Ibom Youth edged Godosky of Anambra 1-0. Striker, Daniel Ekpo scored in the 17minute of the match played at Neros Stadium, Nanka, Anambra State.
Ibom Youth played 1-1 against FC One Rocket in their first game of the campaign in Ikot Ekpene
In group B1, Shooting Stars pipped Giant Brillars FC 1-0 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu. Opeoluwa Olufemi’s goal made the difference and also ensured 3SC seal a second victory to maintain leadership of the group.
In another group B1 encounter, Vandrezzer FC beat Nilayo FC 1-0 at the Agege Stadium, Lagos to record their first win of the season.
2020/2021 NIGERIA NATIONAL LEAGUE
Matchday 2 Results
Friday
Group A2
Zamfara United 2 Kebbi United 0
Saturday
Northern Conference A1
Gombe United 1 Sokoto United 0
Green Berets FC 1 Rarara FC 0
Mighty Jets 2 Oyah Sports Int’l FC 0
FC Taraba 1 NAF FC 0
Southern Conference B1
Osun United 1 Nnewi United 1
Vandrezzer FC 1 Nilayo FC 0
Calabar Rovers FC 3 Dynamite Force FC 0
Giant Brillars FC,Enugu 0 Shooting Stars 1
Go-Round FC 2 Stationery Stores 1
Group B2
Gateway United 1 Crown FC 0
Bendel Insurance FC 2-1 Joy Cometh FC of Lagos,venue – Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin.
Godosky FC 0 Ibom Youth 1 FC
G&H Shekarau FC 1 Yobe Desert Stars 1
Kogi Utd FC 0 Malumfashi FC 0
ABS FC,Ilorin 2 DMD FC 0
Niger Tornadoes 2 Road Safety FC 0
Sunday Fixtures
Abia Comets vs Apex Crane
El-Kanemi Warriors vs EFCC FC, Abuja
Ekiti United vs Delta Force
Bayelsa United vs Remo Stars