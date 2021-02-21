Turkish Cup: Super Falcons Hope To Extend Winning Streak Against Equatorial Guinea

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will bank on their rich form to overcome the Nzalang National of Equatorial Guinea as the group phase of the Turkish Women’s Cup tournament wraps up on Tuesday.

The African champions pipped Uzbekistan 1-0 on Saturday evening, the same scoreline they earned over CSKA Moscow’s Ladies in their opening match last week Thursday.

Midfielder Halimat Ayinde got the goal off a fine pull-out by Captain Asisat Oshoala in the 47th minute to give Nigeria the three points over Uzbekistan.

Coach Randy Waldrum hopes the team will sustain the momentum.

“It is good to sustain the habit of winning. That winning mentality is key and once we habitualize it, we keep it and keep going with it. We will need it in qualifying matches and the big tournaments.”

On Tuesday, the Super Falcons take on the Nzalang National at the Emir Sports Complex, with the determination to overwhelm the Guineans who are the only team to have denied Nigeria the African title.

In 11 editions of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, Nigeria have won nine while the Guineans have won two, in 2008 and 2012.

At the last edition of the Women AFCON in Ghana, the Super Falcons lashed the Nzalang National 6-0 on the former’s way to lifting their ninth title.

Equatorial Guinea have not exactly created any sensation at the tournament in Turkey. They have lost their two matches to Uzbekistan (0-5) and CSKA Moscow (0-2), having conceded seven goals and still looking for their first goal.