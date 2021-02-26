Friday Update: The Future Of 5G In Nigeria

Good morning,

We are leading with complaints from the Niger State Governor, more repentant bandits in Zamfara, and the future of 5G technology in Nigeria.

‘No Support From Federal Government’

Niger State Governor Abubakar Bello on Thursday said the Federal Government has shown little commitment to helping his administration facilitate the freedom of 41 students and staff of Government Science Secondary School, Kagara.

After the abduction on February 17, President Muhammadu Buhari had swiftly mandated security agencies to ensure the safety of the abductees.

But Bello, a Peoples Democratic Party Governor, appeared to suggest that the President’s words have not translated into action. He, however, reiterated his administration’s commitment to bring back home the abducted persons.

“At the moment, we do not feel any federal presence here,” he said. “The Inspector-General of Police sent us four mobile units but we are to shoulder the financial responsibilities. So, where is the support? There is no support from anyone. Yes, we had a delegation (Federal Government delegation) that came to visit and commiserate with us but that was all. So, we are left to ourselves.”

Muhammadu Buhari: In a meeting with Northern Governors and traditional rulers, the President said his administration will deal decisively with the problem of banditry and insurgency.

Prosecution: Meanwhile, the Police have arrested and paraded 48 suspects arrested for various crimes such as kidnapping, armed robbery, cyber-crime, and cattle rustling.

Another Batch Of Bandits Repent In Zamfara

Governor Bello Matawalle has received weapons and ammunition surrendered by three repentant bandits in Zamfata state.

The three bandits, said to be notorious, were led by Mohammed Sani, the son of another notorious bandit, Buharin Daji, believed to have been killed by security operatives a few years ago.

Zamfara is one of the few states in the Northern region which has chosen to negotiate with bandits as a way of restoring peace.

Sheikh Gumi: The Coalition of Northern Groups said it fully supports the popular cleric’s call for the need to grant amnesty to bandits.

Bala Mohammed: The Bauchi State Governor tendered an apology for rationalising why Fulani herdsmen carry illegal weapons. But he insisted he had spoken the truth. “I have no apology for saying the truth,” he said. “But certainly sometimes you will say the truth and it will be injurious.”

The Future of 5G in Nigeria

During the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, unsubstantiated theories linking COVID-19 to 5G technology were widespread.

On May 5, 2020, the Senate directed a joint committee to investigate the status of 5G in Nigeria and its technological impact on residents.

At a public hearing on Thursday, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, said all evidence, so far, has shown that 5G is safe to use and urged Nigerians to disregard the myths around it.

“The radiation of 4G that we are all using here is more harmful than the 5G,” he said. “The radiation of microwave, oven at home is more harmful than that of the 5G.”

However, the Office of the National Security Adviser expressed concern over the technology, saying it could be used for spying and hacking purposes.

The Ministry of Communications is now expected to present a draft national policy on 5G at the Federal Executive Council for consideration.

What else is happening?

Abubakar Malami: The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation said Nigeria will remain as one, and Nigerians must unite irrespective of the challenges confronting the country.

Goodbye: The bodies of the seven Air Force officers who died in a plane crash on Sunday have been laid to rest at the Military Cemetery in the Federal Capital Territory. The emotional event was attended by wives and children of the officers and other relatives.

Abdulrasheed Maina: A Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed the ex-Pension boss’ fresh bail application. Justice Okon Abang said Mr. Maina was a flight risk after jumping bail previously, at least twice.

Zainab Ahmed: Responding to criticism of high borrowing by the Federal Government, the Minister of Finance said Nigeria cannot effectively make progress unless it borrows to fund the building of its infrastructure.

Rochas Okorocha: The Imo State High Court in Owerri has ordered an interim forfeiture of all the properties said to be illegally acquired by the former Governor of the State while he was in office from 2011 to 2019.

Abdulrasheed Bawa: The President met with the newly confirmed Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at the State House on Thursday. The meeting was closed to the media.

Borno State: Boko Haram Commander Abubakar Shekau has claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s bombing of Maiduguri.

And that’s it for today and the week. Have a great weekend and see you next Monday.