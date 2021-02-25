No Support From FG On Rescue Of Kagara Students, Gov Bello Laments

Governor Abubakar Bello has lamented the lack of support from the Federal Government in the rescue efforts of 41 persons abducted from Government Science Secondary School Kagara, Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

The governor lamented that there is no ‘Federal presence’ in the state or Federal efforts to secure the rescue of the 27 students and 14 others abducted from the school.

Bello said this on Thursday while receiving the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu who was in the state to commiserate with him on the abduction.

“At the moment, we do not feel any Federal presence here. The Inspector-General of Police sent us four mobile units but we are to shoulder the financial responsibilities. So, where is the support? There is no support from anyone.

“Yes, we had a delegation (Federal Government delegation) that came to visit and commiserate with us but that was all.

“So, we are left to ourselves,” he said.

He added that despite the lack of support, his administration is doing everything possible to secure the release of the abductees.

“We have already made a commitment that we will bring back the children safely with or without anyone,” Bello added.

Senator Kalu also observes that since the incident, the Federal Government should have established a command station in Niger State where all the security agencies including the office of the national security adviser will be monitoring the situation.

At least 41 persons, many of them students, were kidnapped on Wednesday, February 17 after gunmen attacked Government Science College, Kankara, in Niger State. The State Government published the names of the abductees on Thursday.

The police said it had deployed additional tactical, intelligence, and investigative assets to solve the kidnapping and other related cases in the state.