Police Parade 48 Suspects For Kidnapping, Armed Robbery, Cattle Rustling

The Nigeria Police Force has paraded 48 suspects arrested for various crimes such as kidnapping, armed robbery, cybercrime, and cattle rustling.

Parading the suspects in Abuja, police spokesman Mr. Frank Mba said the suspects – comprising 47 males and one female – were arrested in different parts of the country at different times.

Some of the suspects include Aliyu Suleiman, who is 26-year-old and the leader of an armed robbery gang responsible for the attack and collection of a rifle from two police officers around Abuja.

Another gang allegedly led by Yusuf Abubakar specialises in kidnapping and was responsible for the kidnap of Mohammed Bashir Bappe, a member of the Taraba State House of Assembly.

Mr. Mba, while advising Nigerians to be wary of the antics of criminals as they keep introducing new tactics on a daily basis, insisted that all the suspects will be prosecuted.

READ THE POLICE’S FULL STATEMENT: