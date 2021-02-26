Nine Killed As Bandits Attack Zamfara Community

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed nine people in Sabuwar Tunga Village, Dankurmi district in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The state government confirmed the incident on Friday.

The gunmen were said to have invaded the community on motorbikes on Thursday night.

A resident of the community who spoke on the incident noted that the attack on the village seemed to be well-planned and coordinated, with the gunmen carting away livestock and escaping to the forest.

Just after the incident, another tragedy struck in the state as gunmen laid seige on the Government Girls Science Secondary School Jangebe in Jangebe, whisking away 317 female students.

In reaction to the development, the Zamfara Police Commissioner, CP Abutu Yaro said a joint search and rescue operation is already underway with a view to rescuing the 317 students kidnapped by the marauders.

Read Also: Seven Of 317 Female Students In Zamfara Escape Abductors

CP Yaro said the Force Commander Operations Hadarin Daji, Major General Aminu Bande, Brigade Commander 1 Brigade, Nigeria Army Gusau, and other state government officials led a heavily armed Re-enforcement team to Jangebe to complement the ongoing rescue operation in the locations where the students were believed to have been whisked to.

The Commissioner while interfacing with the Principal of the school and the parents, appealed to everyone to remain calm assuring them that the joint efforts of the police and other security agencies will surely lead to a successful rescue of the students.

Meanwhile, the state Governor, Bello Matawalle, has ordered the immediate closure of all boarding schools in the state.

“As we are making efforts to strengthen security around our schools, I have directed the immediate closure of all boarding secondary schools across the State,” Matawalle said in an evening broadcast.