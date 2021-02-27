Ganduje Sacks Media Aide, Salihu ‘Dawisu’ Yakasai

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje on Saturday relieved his Special Adviser on Media, Salihu Tanko Yakasai of his appointment

Mr. Yakasai’s sack was due to his “continued unguarded comments and utterances which are deemed contrary to the stand of the All Progressive Congress (APC) government which he is serving,” the state government said in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information Malam Muhammad Garba.

The sack is with immediate effect.

Mr. Yakasai had called for President Muhammadu Buhari to resign over his inability to prevent the recent abduction of schoolgirls in Zamfara State among other security concerns.

But the Kano State Government’s statement said the aide had failed to differentiate between personal opinion and official stand on matters of public concern and therefore cannot be allowed to continue to serve in a government he does not believe in.

The governor also warned political appointees and public servants to guard against making statements capable of drawing superfluous controversy.

The statement reaffirmed the commitment of Governor Ganduje to the policies and programmes of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The sack is coming hours after Mr. Yakasai, known as ‘Dawisu’ on social media platform Twitter, was reportedly arrested by the Department of State Security in Kano.