FIFA Council: FG Backs Amaju Pinnick’s Candidacy

The Federal Government on Thursday threw its weight behind Amaju Pinnick’s candidacy for a seat in the FIFA Executive Council, further boosting the chances of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president.

While addressing a press briefing in Abuja, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Nebolisa Anako, noted that Amaju’s ambition will reposition the country on the global football map. He said his election will have a positive impact on African football.

Anako appealed to Nigerians to back the candidacy of the Delta-born football administrator to ensure that Nigeria and Africa’s bid to assert its position as a strong voice in world football is achieved.

All-Clear

Earlier in the year, the NFF boss had announced that he has been cleared to contest for a seat in FIFA’s Executive Council.

“The FIFA Review Committee has extremely stringent integrity, eligibility and security checks, and it is the first major step in seeking a seat at World Football’s governing table,” he tweeted on his official handle. “With that extremely important test passed, I can continue to push for more representation of the African continent in world football.”

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s Precious Achiuwa, Zion, Hachimura Among NBA Rising Stars Selections

He explained that since he took over as president of the football body, he has always maintained that “Nigeria and Africa deserves to be more visible in the administration of World Football and this is still part of that quest.

“Before our board came, Nigeria football was almost 100% Govt-dependent. Now, we have attained 60% self-sufficiency with our drive to be totally financially independent still in effect. Hopefully, the next President of the Federation will build on what we have done and are doing, while ensuring that the relationships we have nurtured with Corporate Nigeria over time continues.”

While calling for support from Nigerians in his quest, the former Delta Football Association (DFA) chairman believe his experience over the years “has been truly invaluable and I know I can contribute a lot more to the World game while championing African interests as well.”

Good evening. As part of my commitment to keep pushing Nigerian and African football forwards and upwards, I would like to announce that I have now been cleared by the FIFA Review Committee to seek a position on the FIFA Council at the forthcoming elections scheduled…

1/ — Amaju Melvin Pinnick (@PinnickAmaju) January 26, 2021

…for the 43rd Ordinary General Assembly of the Confederation of African Football; CAF, coming up in Rabat, Morocco on the 12th of March, later this year. The FIFA Review Committee has extremely stringent integrity, eligibility and security checks, and it is the first…

2/ — Amaju Melvin Pinnick (@PinnickAmaju) January 26, 2021