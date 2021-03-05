Advertisement
Lagos Govt Opens Agege Pen Cinema Flyover, Five Roads For Use
The Lagos State government has opened the dual carriageway flyover and five other roads at Pen Cinema in the Agege area of the state to residents for use.
Speaking at the commissioning of the roads on Friday, the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, noted that the government was aware of the challenges residents in the area faced.
According to him, residents and road users along the axis have clamoured for a solution to the suffocating nature of the perennial gridlock occasioned by the huge human and vehicular traffic, flowing through the intersection.
To address the challenge, the governor explained that his administration decided to continue with the construction of a precast and pre-stressed reinforced concrete dual-carriage flyover and ramp, with road works in the area.
He stated that this was in the government’s quest to achieve the Transportation and Traffic Management Pillar (T) in its strategic THEMES Agenda.
Governor Sanwo-Olu stressed that the government deliberately focused on the provision of infrastructure to achieve preconceived targets of reducing travel time and save important man-hours that would have been otherwise lost to traffic.
He added that they intended to provide better riding surfaces leading to reduced maintenance costs, boost inter-connectivity, and generally make life more meaningful to commuters in the state.
The governor noted that in the days ahead, commuters would testify to the improved vehicular movement and traffic flow with the attendant positive impact on businesses and living in the area.
He was hopeful that the project would inject considerable life into the socio-economic activities of thousands of people who live, do business, or use it to connect their various destinations.
Governor Sanwo-Olu commissioned the project in company with a former governor of the state, Bola Tinubu, and top government officials in the state.
Read the full text of the governor’s speech at the event below:
ADDRESS BY THE GOVERNOR OF LAGOS STATE, MR BABAJIDE SANWO-OLU ON THE OCCASION OF THE COMMISSIONING OF DUAL CARRIAGEWAY FLYOVER AND FIVE NETWORK OF ROADS AT PEN CINEMA IN AGEGE LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA ON FRIDAY 5TH MARCH 2021.
PROTOCOL
In our quest to achieve the Transportation and Traffic Management Pillar (T) in our Administration strategic THEMES Agenda, we deliberately focus on the provision of infrastructure to achieve preconceived targets of reducing travel time – save important man-hours that would have been otherwise lost to traffic; provide better riding surface leading to reduced maintenance cost; boost inter-connectivity and generally make life more meaningful to Commuters in Lagos State.
In line with the State Strategic Transport Master Plan (STMP), we deployed a two-pronged approach to infrastructure delivery, so as to bring immediate impactful succour and relief to commuters.
We prioritise the continuation of strategic ongoing roads and link bridges, as well the development of new roads.
We also listed many roads for urgent maintenance, and continue with the provision of ongoing strategic offices and public buildings.
One of the most critical challenges being experienced on daily basis by residents/road users along the Agege Pen Cinema axis over the years was the heavy traffic volume occasioned by the geometric increase in traffic volume.
Residents and road users along this axis have clamoured for a solution to the suffocating nature of the perennial traffic gridlock occasioned by the huge human and vehicular traffic, flowing through this intersection.
To address the challenge of this huge traffic burden, our administration decided to continue with the construction of a precast and pre-stressed reinforced concrete dual-carriage flyover and ramp, with road works, across the Agege Pen Cinema intersection which was then at about twenty per cent completion.
This is in line with the first pillar of the THEMES Agenda which targets the provision of roads as a critical infrastructure that will support economic activities, enable commercial interactions and ensure ease of commuting from one part of the state to another through the elimination of traffic gridlocks
Prior to the construction of this flyover, the increase in traffic volume across this critical business hub and the resultant congestion was a serious challenge to commuters who throng the axis for businesses and the residents.
As part of efforts to eliminate gridlocks on major roads around the axis, we identified for reconstruction works some major arterial roads with good connectivity to adjoining roads that could serve as alternative bypasses to other arterial roads, especially during heavy/peak traffic periods, thus helping to free up more traffic
The bridge alignment is along Agunbiade Street (along Oke-Koto junction) and spans across the intersections of Old Abeokuta Road, Railway Corridor and Iju-Isaga Road and terminates near the entrance gate of Ijaiye Low-Cost Housing Estate along Oba-Ogunji Road.
The Bridge is also designed to convey traffic from Oba-Ogunji Road into Old Abeokuta towards Abule Egba through a ramp across Railway Corridor.
This ramp will greatly enhance vehicular movement towards Abule Egba, Fagba and its environs just as it would reduce incessant traffic gridlocks being experience over the years in the area.
To provide some context, the 1.4km Flyover Bridge has a dual carriageway with two lanes of 3.65m width each includes the improvement of road surface around the Agege Pen Cinema axis.
It also consisted of dualisation, expansion, construction and rehabilitation of five network of roads and junctions with turning radius improvement.
Provision of a new drainage system; re-routing some roads and traffic signalisation are some of the innovative solutions that were carefully designed to ease the daily gridlock being experienced by commuters in this area.
I have the pleasure to stand before you today, and confirm that through the delivery of the Pen Cinema Flyover Bridge which was conceived to transmit vehicular traffic across the intersections at Agege, we will be resolving the perennial traffic gridlocks arising from the huge human and vehicular traffic, flowing through the Agege Pen Cinema intersection.
In the days ahead, commuters will bear witness to the improved vehicular movement and traffic flow with the attendant positive impact on businesses and living in the area.
As transportation is the livewire and wheel that moves every economy, this project will inject considerable life into the socio-economic activities of thousands of people who live, do business or use it to connect their various destinations.
It will enhance productive exchanges, boost trade, eliminate the traffic bottleneck and stress previously associated with commuting through the intersection and improve the quality of life of all users.
To date, our administration has continued to provide the necessary infrastructure for coordinated and sustainable development, thereby offering relief to our people and promoting our performance index on the Ease of Doing Business matrix.
Also, through the delivery of this project, we have been able to demonstrate the linkage of delivery of road infrastructure to employment generation, (creating jobs for about 380 persons (including engineers, supervisors, artisans and others). It also shows a component of continuity in Governance,
A key outcome emanating from the strategic execution of this of the Pen Cinema Flyover Project is that our administration has again demonstrated the topmost priority it accords to the welfare and well-being of the people. It is a testament to our commitment to the Greater Lagos Vision
I urge you all, the good people of Lagos to join hands with us as we continue to promote economic prosperity through sustainable road infrastructure all over the nook and cranny of the State.
Thank you for listening.
God bless Lagos State.