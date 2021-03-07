Reps Majority Leader Asks FG To Reopen Kano Airport

The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, has asked the Federal Government to reopen the Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano State.

Ado-Doguwa, who represents Doguwa/Tudun Wada constituency in the House, made the appeal while leading other lawmakers to inspect the airport on Sunday.

He expressed worry over the continuous closure of the airport while its contemporaries in other parts of Nigeria have resumed operations after the COVID-19 lockdown.

The House Leader lamented that the continuous closure of the airport is adversely affecting the economy and livelihood of the people of the two states.

While applauding the efforts of the aviation ministry and agencies under it towards fixing identified problems bedevilling the airport, the lawmaker also assured of the House readiness to approve the needed funds for the job.

On behalf of his colleagues in the delegation, the house leader further appeals to his constituents to remain calm while they continue to engage with relevant stakeholders towards the timely reopening of the airport.