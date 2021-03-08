Advertisement

Alleged Culpable Homicide: Elzakzaky’s Trial Resumes Today

Channels Television  
Updated March 8, 2021
Ibrahim El-Zakzaky addresses reporters in Abuja in January 2018.

 

The trial of the embattled leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat, resumes today at the Kaduna State High Court.

The presiding judge, Justice Gideon Kurada had during the last sitting on January 26, adjourned the case to March 8 and 9 after the prosecution counsel, Chris Umar presented two more witnesses before the court.

However, only one of the witnesses testified before the court at the last sitting, while the other one is expected to testify in today’s sitting.

Elzakzaky and his wife are standing trial on an eight-count charge bordering on alleged culpable homicide, unlawful assembly, and disruption of the public peace, among others

The couple has been in detention since their arrest in December 2015 following a bloody clash between the Shiites and soldiers in Zaria, Kaduna State.



