“Drop Box” Visa Processing Is Not Available in Nigeria – U.S. Mission

There is no “Drop Box” Visa processing in Nigeria, says the United States Mission.

According to a short communique on Friday, the U.S Mission stated that despite recent media reports, the nonimmigrant visa interview waiver process, popularly known as the “drop box,” has been discontinued in Nigeria since 2018.

The Mission says the State Department continually evaluates each country’s eligibility based on numerous factors including overstay rates and visa-related fraud.

The U.S. Mission Nigeria reaffirmed that it is committed to promoting legitimate travel to the United States.

In light of this, all applicants who wish to apply for a visa must kindly appear for an interview.

Those who wish to learn more about the nonimmigrant visa application process can visit https://www.ustraveldocs.com/ng/ng-gen-faq.asp.