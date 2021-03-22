Nineteen Killed In Kaduna-Abuja Highway Road Accident

At least nineteen people have died in a motor accident along the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

The accident according to security reports occurred on Sunday at the Kateri axis of the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

The Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, explained that the crash, which occurred late Sunday evening, involved a commercial DAF trailer caused by a combination of speeding.

He said the tyre exploded, leading to a loss of control thereby causing the vehicle to veer into the bush.

Mr Aruwan noted that a total of fifty-three (53) people were involved in the crash; of which 16 of them died on the spot, with three others later confirmed dead.

Thirty-four others who sustained injuries of various degrees were evacuated from the scene by personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps and rushed to the hospital for treatment.

According to eyewitnesses, most of the passengers onboard the ill-fated trailer were picked at Kara, by a filling station in Lagos, with some to be dropped off at Zaria, while Kano was meant to be the final destination.

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has expressed shock and sadness over the incident and prays for the repose of the souls of those who perished in the crash, while sending condolences to their families.

He also wished the injured victims a speedy recovery.

The Governor enjoins drivers on the route to exercise caution at all times and avoid potentially dangerous driving practices such as speeding.