2021 UTME: Five Key Things To Know Before JAMB Registration 

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Wednesday announced the date for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), the registration date as well as other details for the process.

JAMB in a statement noted that the registration for the 2021 UTME will take place in selected centres across the country.

Key Points About 2021 UTME Registration

Here are five key points or things to note about the 2021 UTME registration as released by JAMB:

1. NIN Is Mandatory

According to the examination body, candidates interested in registering for the 2021 UTME must supply their National Identity Number (NIN) to complete the process.

2. Registration Date And Centres

JAMB also announced the 2021 UTME registration date, saying the portal will open from Thursday, 8th April to Saturday, 15th May 2021. The examination body, however, warned that there would not be an extension for the sales of form for this year’s UTME.

It also approved 700 centres for the exercise, explaining that the selected places are available on the JAMB portal.

3. Optional Mock And UTME Exam Dates

While the mock examination – optional for candidates – will take place from Thursday, 8th April to Saturday, 15th May 2021, the 2021 UTME is billed to hold from ​Saturday, 5th to Saturday, 19th June, 2021.

“The venue of the examination will be at any of the centres in the candidate’s chosen examination town,” the examination body, added.

4. Registration Fee

In the statement, JAMB said that “The registration fee for the 2021 application documents is N3, 500 and N500 for the recommended Reading Text.”

5. Registration Requirements Still Pending

Further details about the registration process and the requirements have not been released yet for the 2021 UTME, according to the body.

“Information regarding other registration processes and requirements would be made available on the Board’s website and advertised in the electronics and print media from 5th April 2021,” it further explained.